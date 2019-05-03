WATCH: How will the national election influence markets?

News Leader
03 May 2019 - 13:58
We are less than a week away from the national elections and analysts predicts that if we do see the return of Ramaphoria as a result of a strong ANC win, SA assets are set for a rally.
However, if this isn't the scenario that plays out, what is likely to happen?
Garth Mackenzie from Traders Corner weighs in, speaking to Business Day TV about trading the election.
Or listen to the full audio: