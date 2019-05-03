Politics

News Leader

WATCH: How will the national election influence markets?

Garth Mackenzie from Traders Corner speaks to Business Day TV about how you can trade the election

03 May 2019 - 13:58 Business Day TV
Equity markets. Picture: THINKSTOCK
We are less than a week away from the national elections and analysts predicts that if we do see the return of Ramaphoria as a result of a strong ANC win, SA assets are set for a rally.

However, if this isn't the scenario that plays out, what is likely to happen?

Garth Mackenzie from Traders Corner weighs in, speaking to Business Day TV about trading the election.

Garth Mackenzie from Traders Corner speaks to Business Day TV about how you can trade the election

Or listen to the full audio:

