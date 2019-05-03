WATCH: Absence of load-shedding brightens outlook for business

Activity in SA's manufacturing sector has picked up for the first time in three months. The seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers' index has come in 2.2 index points higher at 47.2 in April.

The uptick is due to an improvement in sentiment as worries about power cuts eased but while activity is at its highest in four months, it is still below the 50-points mark.

Economist at Absa Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to discuss if this improvement, albeit at a fairly depressed level, could be the start of the turnaround for the sector.