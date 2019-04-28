POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Action moves to Gauteng in final push to win voters
Main parties to hold rallies in Joburg ahead of elections
It is the final push for political parties with little more than a week to go until the May 8 election.
The ANC, DA and EFF will be holding their final rallies at the weekend ahead of the poll. All three parties are holding their rallies in Gauteng, the main battleground in this year’s election.
The DA is hoping to bring the ANC below 50% in the province. If this happens the province will most likely be governed by a coalition government.
The EFF, which sided with the DA in the local government elections and helped vote in mayors in Johannesburg and Tshwane, has said there is no chance of going into a coalition with the party. EFF leader Julius Malema, however, said his party would consider coalition talks with the ANC.
The ANC, however, is confident it will get the 50% it needs to continue governing Gauteng without a coalition partner.
The governing party is holding its Siyanqoba rally at the Ellis Park precinct. The rally will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to the ANC, the party will hold one rally in two stadiums in the precinct as neither are big enough to “contain the numbers that constitute the support base of the ANC in Gauteng”.
On Thursday the party will host an evening with Ramaphosa at the Sandton Convention Centre. The evening will seek to “enhance the existing unity within the organisation and to amplify issues arising from the manifesto”, the ANC said.
Ramaphosa will on Monday meet opinion makers in Pretoria as part of the campaign ahead of the elections.
The DA is holding its Phetogo, which means “change” in Sepedi, rally at the Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. The party said it had spent over seven months crisscrossing the country to share the DA’s vision to bring about change.
On the same day as the ANC’s Siyanqoba rally, the EFF will hold its Tshela Thupa rally.
Wednesday marks Workers Day. Cosatu will be holding its May Day rally in KwaZulu-Natal at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Pinetown. The rally will be addressed by Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, Ramaphosa and SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande.
The EFF will hold a May Day rally in Alexandra.
The Constitutional Court on Thursday will hear arguments from lobby groups for the inclusion of independent candidates in the elections.
The high court in Cape Town dismissed an application by lobby group New Nation Movement and others, in which they sought to compel parliament to fix the “unconstitutionality” of the Electoral Act.
The applicants argued that section 57A and schedule 1A of the act are unconstitutional and invalid in that they do not provide for the “constitutionally enshrined right of individuals to contest elections as independent candidates”.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has until Friday to submit an affidavit and supporting evidence to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in relation to her investigation into the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service. Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of improper conduct‚ a violation of the executive ethics code‚ and irregular and unlawful activities by the public enterprises minister.