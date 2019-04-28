POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Action moves to Gauteng in final push to win voters

It is the final push for political parties with little more than a week to go until the May 8 election.

The ANC, DA and EFF will be holding their final rallies at the weekend ahead of the poll. All three parties are holding their rallies in Gauteng, the main battleground in this year’s election.

The DA is hoping to bring the ANC below 50% in the province. If this happens the province will most likely be governed by a coalition government.

The EFF, which sided with the DA in the local government elections and helped vote in mayors in Johannesburg and Tshwane, has said there is no chance of going into a coalition with the party. EFF leader Julius Malema, however, said his party would consider coalition talks with the ANC.

The ANC, however, is confident it will get the 50% it needs to continue governing Gauteng without a coalition partner.

The governing party is holding its Siyanqoba rally at the Ellis Park precinct. The rally will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to the ANC, the party will hold one rally in two stadiums in the precinct as neither are big enough to “contain the numbers that constitute the support base of the ANC in Gauteng”.

On Thursday the party will host an evening with Ramaphosa at the Sandton Convention Centre. The evening will seek to “enhance the existing unity within the organisation and to amplify issues arising from the manifesto”, the ANC said.

Ramaphosa will on Monday meet opinion makers in Pretoria as part of the campaign ahead of the elections.