WATCH: What to expect in Tito Mboweni’s budget speech

15 February 2019 - 10:34 Business Day TV
In the medium-term budget in October, finance minister Tito Mboweni increased the budget deficit forecast to 4.3% from 3.8% for the 2018/19 financial year.

However, a Reuters poll suggests that he is likely to try to appease ratings agencies by trimming that forecast on growth hopes. But the risk that Eskom poses to the growth trajectory, along with other domestic issues such as the slump in mining production and job cuts, makes that growth seem extremely elusive?

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to discuss the poll and what Mboweni might say in his budget speech.

Can Tito Mboweni sugarcoat short-term pain to gain stability, eventually?

With SA out of wiggle room to address its immediate indebtedness, Mboweni's budget needs to pull a long-term plan out of the hat
Opinion
2 days ago

Budget 2019: what SA needs

Unless SA makes hard political and policy choices to relieve the build-up of fiscal risk, the country's public finances will continue to...
Features
1 day ago

SA's power utility woes weigh on rand, bonds

The rand weakens 1.6% to R13.9952/$, making it the biggest loser among emerging-market peers
Markets
1 day ago

Rand volatility tops global peers as SA risks mount

Currency fell for a second day against the dollar to levels last seen in early January 
Markets
19 hours ago

Behind Total's R1-trillion oil bonanza

Total's gas find off Mossel Bay could add R1-trillion to the economy and slash SA's budget deficit
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Eskom crisis is economic sabotage, says ANC
Mosiuoa Lekota gets standing ovation for calling...
ANC aims for political solution in North West...
DA will take its land expropriation challenge to...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Fightback is seeping through Zondo...
