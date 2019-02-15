WATCH: What to expect in Tito Mboweni’s budget speech

In the medium-term budget in October, finance minister Tito Mboweni increased the budget deficit forecast to 4.3% from 3.8% for the 2018/19 financial year.

However, a Reuters poll suggests that he is likely to try to appease ratings agencies by trimming that forecast on growth hopes. But the risk that Eskom poses to the growth trajectory, along with other domestic issues such as the slump in mining production and job cuts, makes that growth seem extremely elusive?

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to discuss the poll and what Mboweni might say in his budget speech.