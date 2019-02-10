POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Spotlight on cross-examination of Vytjie Mentor and Sona debates

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor will be the first witness to be cross-examined at the commission of inquiry into state capture this week.

Mentor, who has alleged that the Guptas offered her the job of public enterprises minister, will be cross-examined by the lawyer for former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and by businessman Fana Hlongwane’s legal representative.

Mentor testified in August 2018 that the Guptas offered her the job so that she could stop the SAA route to Mumbai so that Gupta-linked airline Jet Airways could take it over. At the time, the route was lucrative for SAA.

Mentor has already had to correct her evidence at the commission by writing in a letter that it might not have been Hlongwane to whom Duduzane Zuma introduced her.

Meanwhile, the focus on the State of the Nation Address (Sona), delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, continues in parliament. On Tuesday and Wednesday, MPs will debate the Sona at joint sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. The president will reply to the debate at a joint sitting on Thursday.

About 40 parliamentary committees are expected to sit on Tuesday and Wednesday before the joint sittings.

In Gauteng, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s resignation will take effect on Monday. The DA in the city will therefore attempt to have its mayoral candidate, DA MP Stevens Mokgalapa, elected as mayor.