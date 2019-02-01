Politics

WATCH: What Cyril Ramaphosa needs to do with Eskom

01 February 2019 - 11:59 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Eskom sustainability task team met President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss possible solutions to the beleaguered utility’s growing operational, structural and financial challenges.

The team is reportedly proposing that the utility be split in three to ensure the viability of the company. Unions, however, are against this, saying that it will lead to job cuts.  The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has threatened to strike during the week of the general election

NUM’s deputy regional chair for the Highveld, Bizzah Motubatse, joined Business Day TV to discuss the union’s stance.

NUM’s deputy regional chair for the Highveld, Bizzah Motubatse, talks to Business Day TV about the union’s stance on Eskom

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

