New crisis brews in DA over Helen Zille’s tax revolt threat

Another crisis involving Western Cape premier Helen Zille is brewing in the DA after the party distanced itself from her calls for a tax revolt, which attracted a sharp rebuke from the head of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Zille is again at odds with the party leadership, this time over her threat, which Sars acting commissioner Mark Kingon said was unwise and could incite criminal activity.

She previously plunged the party into controversy with comments that her opponents said endorsed colonialism, risking alienating the DA from black South Africans and threatening its chances of growing into a force that could genuinely challenge the ANC in elections.

Zille on Monday defended her call for a tax revolt if those implicated in corrupt dealings and state capture were not prosecuted soon.

The DA said on Monday that her threat was not official

party policy, and described it as "ill-informed".

Party leader Mmusi Maimane weighed in on Monday, saying, via Twitter, that he did not support her stance.