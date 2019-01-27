POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Eskom to dominate cabinet lekgotla
Discussions to centre on the SA economy, including plan to create jobs
The fate of embattled power utility Eskom is expected to dominate the cabinet lekgotla on Wednesday.
The government is under pressure to resolve the cash crunch at Eskom, with the ANC resolving that it should be restructured through separating its generation, distribution and transmission functions.
The two-day lekgotla, which often takes its lead from the ANC lekgotla, is expected to outline the government’s priorities for the election year ahead. Discussions will centre on the economy and ways to breath life into the ANC’s election manifesto — including an action plan to create 250,000 jobs in 2019 as promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in January.
The cabinet will also include preparations for the February budget by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
The outcomes of the lekgotla are set to inform Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in February. It is also likely to discuss pressing international issues such as the unfolding crisis in Zimbabwe.
Parliament goes into high gear this week as it prepares for Ramaphosa’s second address to open the two houses.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will on Tuesday announce the outcome of the final voter registration weekend, with the electoral agency now in full election mode ahead of the 6th general elections expected to take place in May.
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi continues giving evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. It will be his ninth day in the hot-seat where he has already made explosive revelations about corruption in contracts the company received from the government. Agrizzi’s evidence is expected to reveal further details of bribes paid under the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.
The inquiry into the fitness to hold office of National Prosecuting Authority deputies Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi also continues this week. Former prosecutor and DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach is expected to give evidence this week .
Parliamentary committees have already begun considering various bills. Eight committees are expected to meet from Tuesday to Thursday.
Bills under consideration include the Property Practitioners Bill, National Land Transport Amendment Bill, National Gambling Amendment Bill and National Qualifications Framework Amendment Bill.
The National Council of Provinces will on Tuesday receive briefings from the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape treasuries on their 2017/2018 budget outcomes.
On Wednesday the select committee on trade and international relations will be briefed by the department of trade & industry on the National Gambling Amendment Bill.
On Wednesday chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will brief the media on the outcome of the 10th Executive Bureau Meeting of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa taking place in Midrand.
On Monday DA leader Mmusi Maimane will be weighing in on the Zimbabwean crisis. Maimane is set to announce “immediate interventions” to resolve the crisis in Zimbabwe.