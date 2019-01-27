POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Eskom to dominate cabinet lekgotla

The fate of embattled power utility Eskom is expected to dominate the cabinet lekgotla on Wednesday.

The government is under pressure to resolve the cash crunch at Eskom, with the ANC resolving that it should be restructured through separating its generation, distribution and transmission functions.

The two-day lekgotla, which often takes its lead from the ANC lekgotla, is expected to outline the government’s priorities for the election year ahead. Discussions will centre on the economy and ways to breath life into the ANC’s election manifesto — including an action plan to create 250,000 jobs in 2019 as promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in January.

The cabinet will also include preparations for the February budget by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

The outcomes of the lekgotla are set to inform Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in February. It is also likely to discuss pressing international issues such as the unfolding crisis in Zimbabwe.

Parliament goes into high gear this week as it prepares for Ramaphosa’s second address to open the two houses.