Politics

News Leader

WATCH: What Angelo Agrizzi Agrizzi’s testimony tells SA about the extent of state capture

25 January 2019 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi takes the stand at the Zondo commission on January 22 2019. Picture: ALON SKUY
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi takes the stand at the Zondo commission on January 22 2019. Picture: ALON SKUY

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi continued his marathon testimony at the state capture commission this week.

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy joined Business Day TV to discuss her take on his shocking revelations.

Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy talks to Business Day TV about the Bosasa executive’s shocking revelations at the Zondo commission

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Bosasa subsidiary paid official to cut corners, Agrizzi alleges

Former COO tells Zondo commission that payment for tender was made in full within 10 days and before any work had been done
National
1 day ago

Zondo commission: what’s on the cards?

SA’s law enforcement agencies, which have not been bathed in glory by the evidence so far, will be in the spotlight
Features
1 day ago

Raymond Zondo blasts media for publishing witness statements before testimony

Zondo says this undermines the work of the state capture commission and is not in the public interest
National
3 days ago

NPA provisionally withdraws corruption charges against Duduzane Zuma

The provisional withdrawal is to allow a key witnesses to conclude leading evidence at the state-capture inquiry 
National
20 hours ago

Agrizzi gives Zondo inquiry details on bribery and corruption in prison tenders

Former Bosasa COO testifies how incriminating documents and computers were destroyed after media reports and the start of Special Investigation Unit ...
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Behind DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya’s sudden exit
Politics
2.
DA policy chief Gwen Ngwenya resigns
Politics
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Bosasa scandal paints a grim ...
Politics
4.
WATCH: What Angelo Agrizzi Agrizzi’s testimony ...
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Explosive Bosasa testimony ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.