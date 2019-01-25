News Leader
WATCH: What Angelo Agrizzi Agrizzi’s testimony tells SA about the extent of state capture
25 January 2019 - 09:21
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi continued his marathon testimony at the state capture commission this week.
Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy joined Business Day TV to discuss her take on his shocking revelations.
