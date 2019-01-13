POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zondo state capture inquiry resumes this week

As political parties start their campaigns in earnest ahead of what is likely to be the hotly contested 2019 elections, the public hearings into state capture will resume this week.

The commission of inquiry, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will sit on Tuesday.

Zondo will not hear oral evidence on the first day but deal with an application of a procedural nature in relation to some evidence to be heard in the coming days.

The rest of the week will be spent hearing evidence, but there are currently no particulars of witnesses who will testify.

Hearings in 2018 placed former president Jacob Zuma and the ANC at the heart of state capture, in part because of Zuma's alleged actions and in part because of the party’s inability to stand up to him and his cohorts.

The clean-up of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), following the Nugent commission of inquiry, also continues as the hunt for a new commissioner takes precedence. The deadline for applicants is this Friday.

The post was advertised in December, after Tom Moyane was axed as Sars boss by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Acting commissioner Mark Kingon was reappointed, pending the appointment of a permanent commissioner by the president.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will set up a panel to interview shortlisted candidates for the key post. A list of candidates, as well as recommendations on members of an interview panel, will then be submitted to Ramaphosa for his approval.