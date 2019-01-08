Jessie Duarte dismisses IRR poll as being enemy tactics

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has said a poll that suggested the party was tracking towards 60% as the election approaches, was"tactics of the enemy".

The opinion poll was conducted by the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR), and was released in December. She was addressing party members in KwaDukuza, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, at the ANC's 107th celebrations, on Tuesday.

"Forget research that suggests the ANC will get 60% at the polls during the general elections. You must not succumb to tactics of the enemy and be complacent; go out and mobilise people to vote ANC in numbers.

"We must not rely on that [poll] but on our legs and our ability to convince people that our organisation can take the country forward. ANC with a big heart and strong legs," she said.

She punted the party's slogan of renewal, saying it meant a commitment to serving the people and not an office.

"The ANC branches here are weak, are only doing the work that pertains to the government, that is why people are leaving us and going to the IFP. That is why we are here to give you courage to be a formidable force. And make the ANC important to the lives of the people," Duarte added.