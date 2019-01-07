Politics

SA unimpressed by Mzwanele Manyi’s ‘new political home’ announcement

The former government spokesperson is poised to jump ship from the ANC

07 January 2019 - 11:54 Naledi Shange
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

Former government spokesperson and owner of the erstwhile ANN7 news channel and The New Age newspaper, Mzwanele Manyi, is poised to jump ship from the ANC.

Manyi took to social media on Saturday night to announce that he had a big announcement to make later in the evening. This big announcement turned out to be an invitation to media to attend a briefing on Wednesday, at which he said he would announce his “new political home” and his reasons behind this.

In the wake of his tweets on Saturday night, Manyi took flack, with many criticising him for what was called an “announcement to make an announcement”.

One of those who reacted to Manyi’s pending big announcements was Mbhazima Shilowa, Manyi’s former ANC comrade and one of the founders of COPE, itself a break-away party from the ANC.

Shilowa lashed out at Manyi, who he said always advised against leaving a political party because of differing views, rather encouraging changing it from within.

If Manyi announces a new political party, it would come shortly after another former media player - former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng — unveiled a new party in December.

Motsoeneng’s party is the African Content Movement.

At a media conference, Motsoeneng said he was confident that his party “would rule SA”.

“I want to be president. That is the bottom line,” he said.

Parastatals sponsored Treasury foe Mzwanele Manyi

Eskom and Transnet provided sponsorships of R840,000 to the Progressive Professionals Forum, headed by Mzwanele Manyi
National
1 year ago

What Standard Bank executives thought when Mzwanele Manyi was at Gupta accounts meeting

The bank’s Ian Sinton says he was told that Mzwanele Manyi was ‘an adviser to the minister’
National
3 months ago

What do we know about Lodidox, the Manyi company buying Gupta assets?

The answer is: there is not much to know, and analysts say banks are likely to be circumspect about the new owner of ANN7 and The New Age
National
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle ‘divisive’ Jacob Zuma
Politics
2.
ANC not ready to make its parliament list public ...
Politics
3.
ANC on track to dominate election, poll finds
Politics
4.
SA unimpressed by Mzwanele Manyi’s ‘new political ...
Politics
5.
Jacob Zuma expected to shun MP role and keep his ...
Politics

Related Articles

There has never been a time that SA was not captured, Mzwanele Manyi says
National

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Manyi has plenty to say about ‘mini-VBS’ GCIS, but on ANN7, ...
News

GCIS was a mini VBS, Mzwanele Manyi tells Zondo inquiry
National

What Standard Bank executives thought when Mzwanele Manyi was at Gupta accounts ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.