SA unimpressed by Mzwanele Manyi’s ‘new political home’ announcement

Former government spokesperson and owner of the erstwhile ANN7 news channel and The New Age newspaper, Mzwanele Manyi, is poised to jump ship from the ANC.

Manyi took to social media on Saturday night to announce that he had a big announcement to make later in the evening. This big announcement turned out to be an invitation to media to attend a briefing on Wednesday, at which he said he would announce his “new political home” and his reasons behind this.

In the wake of his tweets on Saturday night, Manyi took flack, with many criticising him for what was called an “announcement to make an announcement”.