Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle ‘divisive’ Jacob Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at which he is expected to raise concerns about public comments by Zuma that fly in the face of ANC policy.

Insiders said Ramaphosa, who will launch the party's election manifesto in Durban on Saturday, has also been advised to discuss issues about state capture and Zuma's court cases when they meet.

The two sat at the same table for lunch at the extended ANC national executive committee in Durban yesterday. They were later seen chatting.

The request for a meeting comes amid fears in the party that some Zuma supporters might try to embarrass Ramaphosa at the manifesto launch in a province where support for Zuma is strongest.

