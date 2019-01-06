Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle ‘divisive’ Jacob Zuma

06 January 2019 - 08:32 Qaanitah Hunter
Finger pointing. President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Finger pointing. President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at which he is expected to raise concerns about public comments by Zuma that fly in the face of ANC policy.

Insiders said Ramaphosa, who will launch the party's election manifesto in Durban on Saturday, has also been advised to discuss issues about state capture and Zuma's court cases when they meet.

The two sat at the same table for lunch at the extended ANC national executive committee in Durban yesterday. They were later seen chatting.

The request for a meeting comes amid fears in the party that some Zuma supporters might try to embarrass Ramaphosa at the manifesto launch in a province where support for Zuma is strongest.

Read the full article on The Sunday Times

TOM EATON: Order the biggest barrel of popcorn for SA’s blockbuster blowout

It’s going to be an epic election year, so steel yourselves for these gems coming to a political theatre near you
News
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: How much say will Russia have in SA’s 2019 elections?

It is becoming harder for ordinary folk to differentiate between authentic digital news sources and the fake news generated by influence factories ...
News
4 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Mboweni’s colloquium: Is it pastiche or pantomime?

With many of the same players taking part could the colloquium uncover anything new in the drive to grow SA's economy at a faster pace?
Opinion
12 days ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Restructuring the balance sheet the starting point for saving Eskom

Cutting costs and assets, including those in the PIC, will help keep our lights on
Opinion
16 days ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle ‘divisive’ Jacob Zuma
Politics
2.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics
3.
Jacob Zuma expected to shun MP role and keep his ...
Politics
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Fightback is seeping through Zondo ...
Politics
5.
Business Day’s top 10 political reads of 2018
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.