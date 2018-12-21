Politics

ANC nominates Jacob Zuma as a member of parliament

21 December 2018 - 12:53 AMIL UMRAW
Former president Jacob Zuma has been nominated for parliament in 2019. According to a list of nominees, Zuma’s name appears 74th on the list of 833 ANC party members. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ DEAAN VIVIER
Former president Jacob Zuma has been nominated for parliament in 2019. According to a list of nominees, Zuma’s name appears 74th on the list of 833 ANC party members. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ DEAAN VIVIER

Jacob Zuma is set to make a sensational return to politics if ANC members have their way.

The former president has been nominated on the list of those who will be heading to parliament after the elections in 2019.  

According to a list of nominees seen by Business Day, Zuma’s name appears 74th on the list of 833 party members nominated by various provinces for a seat in parliament.

Sources have confirmed the authenticity of the list, but say it has not yet been consolidated. Names of nominees are ranked according to the number of votes they received from the party’s branch members.

The former president’s name appears just under public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and above the chair of the party’s economic transformation committee, Enoch Godongwana.

It is unclear whether Zuma will accept the nomination.

The party postponed its national list conference, which was supposed to take place from December 14 to 16 2018, to January 2019 amid allegations of voting manipulation.

