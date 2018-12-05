Filling posts with new blood and young women a top priority for ANC

According to the ANC’s 2019 list guidelines, the threshold for the retention of MPs and MPLs has dropped from 60% in 2014 to 40% to 50% for posts after the 2019 poll.

The selection of candidates ahead of the crucial election has already been a fraught process in the ANC, after its divisive elective conference in 2017.

It is set to be the toughest election yet for the governing party, with opposition parties hoping to pull it below the 50% threshold in provinces such as Gauteng, the Northern Cape and the North West.

The ANC’s three largest provinces — KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape — are heading towards their list conferences this weekend, when they will decide who will be their representatives in the national parliament and provincial legislatures.

There is also a new addition in the 2019 list guidelines for a heightened inclusion of women under the age of 40.

The ANC list traditionally is populated equally between men and women. According to the list guidelines for 2019, 20% of the women selected must be under 40 years of age.

The party’s biggest and most influential province, KwaZulu-Natal, is expected to hold its list conference on Sunday. It is yet to be seen if chairman Sihle Zikalala will make it the top of the list to become the ANC’s premier candidate.

Zikalala, who has always been a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, was elected provincial chairman, unopposed, at the province’s conference earlier this year, on a “unity” slate.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is also expected to go to its list conference at the weekend, as are the Free State and Limpopo. Mpumalanga will hold its list conference on Friday. The Gauteng ANC leadership is expected to hold a meeting this weekend when it will decide on the date for its list conference.

