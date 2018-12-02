POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Land expropriation report comes before parliament

Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee’s report on the review of section 25 of the constitution intended to allow the expropriation of land without compensation is set to take centre stage this week.

On Tuesday, the national assembly and the national council of provinces will consider the report, which is likely to be adopted. This will enable parliament to start the lengthy process to amend the constitution.

This follows the Cape Town high court’s dismissal of an interdict application by AfriForum on Friday, which sought to prevent parliament from considering the committee’s report. In November, the committee adopted the report, which recommends that section 25 of the constitution be amended to make it explicitly clear that expropriation of land without compensation by the state in the public interest can take place.

On the same day, axed SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane heads to the Pretoria high court in an attempt to block President Cyril Ramaphosa from appointing his successor. Moyane also wants the court to stop the Sars commission of inquiry, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, from submitting its final report to Ramaphosa. Nugent has applied for an extension of the November 30 deadline to submit his final report. He said in his court papers he would not be in a position to submit his final report until at least December 5. Ramaphosa has granted him an extension to December 14.