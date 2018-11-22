Politics

WATCH: Unpacking the prickly issue of land reform

22 November 2018 - 08:56 Business Day TV
There are many responses to the government’s programme of land expropriation without compensation, including sociopolitical hot potato, economic disaster and a necessity to correct past injustices.

Anthea Jeffery, the head of policy research at the South African Institute of Race Relations and Bulelwa Mabasa, a director and land claims specialist at Werksmans Attorneys, who also sits on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s land reform advisory panel, joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.

Anthea Jeffery from the South African Institute of Race Relations and Bulelwa Mabasa from Werksmans Attorneys talk to Business Day TV

