WATCH: Unpacking the prickly issue of land reform

There are many responses to the government’s programme of land expropriation without compensation, including sociopolitical hot potato, economic disaster and a necessity to correct past injustices.

Anthea Jeffery, the head of policy research at the South African Institute of Race Relations and Bulelwa Mabasa, a director and land claims specialist at Werksmans Attorneys, who also sits on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s land reform advisory panel, joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.