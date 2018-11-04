POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure to act against Gigaba

President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue to face pressure this week to act against home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, who was found by the court to have lied under oath by the court and by the public protector to have violated the constitution and the Executive Ethics Code.

The public protector has given Ramaphosa 14 days to act against Gigaba, but in the meantime the president is set to come under further pressure to deal with the matter speedily.

In the next two weeks he is due to file a responding affidavit to an application brought by the DA over Ramaphosa’s failure to axe Gigaba and minister in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini, despite evidence — comprised of damning court judgments — that they violated the constitution.

Gigaba has been attempting to paint himself as a victim, going as far as criticising the courts in an interview with the Sunday Times, saying they relied on “handwritten notes” taken by the Oppenheimer family.

The ruling that Gigaba lied under oath relates to the Fireblade Aviation matter. The Supreme Court of Appeal had dismissed his appeal on that, and last week the Constitutional Court dismissed his request to appeal the judgment against him.

This means the damning judgment against him remains intact, with no further legal room for him to manoeuvre.

Even if Gigaba challenges Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report in court, the court judgment against him stands.