Patricia de Lille saga vents record blast of hot air in Cape of Storms

There was a record blast of hot air in Cape Town yesterday, and not all of it from the Patricia de Lille furore.

The early summer heatwave was also to blame.

With luck and a less less awful management by the DA, it will all soon be over — even the weather forecasters agree it will be cooler — by the time De Lille leaves the mayoral office next Wednesday. And the Mother City will then be able to resume life as a smug and largely ignored anomaly at the toe-end of a tortured body. Or maybe not.

Because Natasha Mazzone still has privileged access to a DA

e-mail account, and as De Lille’s hater-in-chief she couldn’t let the sun go down without venting.

In what bruised journalists prayed was the day’s final ejaculation of sound and fury signifying nothing, Mazzone said: “The extent of the governance breakdown in the City of Cape Town under De Lille has seen the city unnecessarily exposed to enormous future legal and financial risk, to the extent of billions of rand, as a result of the cancellation of fatally flawed and compromised tenders, both of which the mayor played a lead role in driving.”