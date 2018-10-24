Opposition parties unimpressed by Mboweni’s maiden policy statement

Maynier said this meant that the debt-servicing costs would "skyrocket" to R247bn in 2021/2022. This was R148bn more than the country spent on police, R55bn more than it would spend on social grants, and was equal to what would be spent on basic education in 2018.

This "is why ordinary people, who are battling to make ends meet, and who are battling to put bread on the table, are likely to be hit by further tax increases over the medium term, to effectively bail out the governing party, who have mismanaged the economy for more than a decade in South Africa", he said.

The EFF said Mboweni's policy statement indicated clearly that the ANC was unable to reimagine SA's macroeconomic framework.

The new minister gave no tangible plan for reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio, it said. Ten years ago this ratio was less than 30%, but now it was 60% and so there was a possibility that in the current medium-term expenditure framework it would reach 100%.

"The EFF registers its utter disappointment that there was no mention of dealing with the phenomenon of illicit financial flows, tax-base erosion and tax avoidance by in the main multinational companies," the party said.