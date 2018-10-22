POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Digging into graft and governance at VBS and Sars continues

The report was commissioned by the Reserve Bank in response to allegations of the looting of the bank, which received massive deposits from several Limpopo municipalities that have since been left in the lurch.

The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) will continue on Monday following several testimonies that have exposed how governance crumbled at the institution during suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s reign.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired judge Robert Nugent to chair the commission with the aim of restoring the credibility of the institution. On Friday acting commissioner Mark Kingon told the inquiry the institution’s leadership has been left “broken and unstable”.

On Monday, the commission will hear testimony from acting chief officer for business and individual tax Fabian Murray, who recently warned that Sars might not be able to collect about 40% of outstanding money from taxpayers.

Sars group executive for employment relations Luther Lebelo is also expected to testify at the commission. Considered a Moyane loyalist, Lebelo acted as chief officer for human capital and development and was moved to his current position in July.

Neville Willemse and Michael Lithgow from international advisory firm Gartner will appear at the commission on Tuesday. The role of Gartner and global consultancy Bain & Co at Sars, hailed by Moyane in 2015 as a move to revitalise the tax agency, has so far been revealed at the commission to be sinister and possibly illegal.

Back in parliament, the constitutional review committee on land will hear oral presentations from various interested parties who made written submissions on the possible review and amendment to section 25 of the constitution.

Meanwhile, the portfolio committee on energy will continue its public hearings into the long-awaited draft integrated resource plan, which envisages the energy mix in 2030 will consist of almost half coal power, with gas and wind the next most important contributors.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za