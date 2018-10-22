DA will comment on De Lille matter only after council meeting

The DA will only comment in full on a report recommending that Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille face criminal charges, after the city’s council meets on Thursday.

An investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan recommended that criminal charges be laid against De Lille for interfering in tenders in the city and the duties of the former city manager.

The council meeting will take place days before De Lille is set to finish her term as Cape Town mayor next week. She announced that she would step down as mayor of the DA’s flagship metro earlier this year following an agreement with the DA.

The DA dropped all internal disciplinary charges against her in August, but party leader Mmusi Maimane then emphasised that the agreement reached with De Lille related only to internal DA disciplinary matters, and other investigations by the city were not covered by it.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that Cape Town councillors would be asked to decide on Thursday whether to report De Lille to the police after a forensic investigation said criminal charges should be considered against her and several other officials.

The 2‚000-page Bowman Gilfillan report‚ which was the second report by the law firm, was reportedly made available to councillors electronically on Saturday.

It claims De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments in 2015.

Other officials against whom the report suggests criminal charges include mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron‚ and suspended transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead, TimesLIVE reported.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi on Monday said the party noted the media reports on the report.

“We have always maintained that this council investigation should be allowed to run its course, so that the full extent of the governance breakdown in CT under De Lille could be independently and fully investigated,” Malatsi said.

“We await the council meeting on Thursday, and will make a fuller comment at that point,” he said.