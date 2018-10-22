Politics

DA will comment on De Lille matter only after council meeting

The party says it will respond on Thursday to the damning report calling for criminal charges to be laid against her for tender irregularities

22 October 2018 - 18:00 Claudi Mailovich
Patricia de Lille (left) and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Patricia de Lille (left) and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

The DA will only comment in full on a report recommending that Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille face criminal charges, after the city’s council meets on Thursday.

An investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan recommended that criminal charges be laid against De Lille for interfering in tenders in the city and the duties of the former city manager.

The council meeting will take place days before De Lille is set to finish her term as Cape Town mayor next week. She announced that she would step down as mayor of the DA’s flagship metro earlier this year following an agreement with the DA.

The DA dropped all internal disciplinary charges against her in August, but party leader Mmusi Maimane then emphasised that the agreement reached with De Lille related only to internal DA disciplinary matters, and other investigations by the city were not covered by it.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that Cape Town councillors would be asked to decide on Thursday whether to report De Lille to the police after a forensic investigation said criminal charges should be considered against her and several other officials.

The 2‚000-page Bowman Gilfillan report‚ which was the second report by the law firm, was reportedly made available to councillors electronically on Saturday.

It claims De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments in 2015.

Other officials against whom the report suggests criminal charges include mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron‚ and suspended transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead, TimesLIVE reported.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi on Monday said the party noted the media reports on the report.

“We have always maintained that this council investigation should be allowed to run its course, so that the full extent of the governance breakdown in CT under De Lille could be independently and fully investigated,” Malatsi said.

“We await the council meeting on Thursday, and will make a fuller comment at that point,” he said.

Explosive new report calls for charges against Patricia de Lille

A second  Bowman Gilfillan report claims De Lille and Achmat Ebrahim broke the law when they failed to tell the council about irregular payments 
National
11 hours ago

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille orders probe into auction of prime plot

An allegation that the foreshore site was undervalued by as much as R140m causes a row and prompts Growthpoint to defend the deal
National
21 days ago

DA’s Gavin Davis leaves amid rumours of discontent

Davis announced his resignation as a representative of the party in parliament on Thursday
Politics
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Julius Malema and the media's ...
Politics
2.
DA mulls Msimanga’s first burgher fate as 2019 ...
Politics
3.
Stay out of politics, critics tell Zulu king ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Digging into graft and ...
Politics
5.
PETER BRUCE: Julius Malema and the wavering whites
Politics

Related Articles

Explosive new report calls for charges against Patricia de Lille
National

Cape Town to write off the R140,000 spent on Patricia de Lille’s security ...
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Does De Lille solution give the DA enough time to clean house?
Politics

Patricia de Lille to step down as mayor of Cape Town
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.