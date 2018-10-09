News Leader
WATCH: What Nene’s apology means for SA
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Business Day TV about the cabinet, specifically the finance portfolio
09 October 2018 - 10:58
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties after apologising for lying about meeting the Guptas.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss Ramaphosa’s cabinet, the finance portfolio and what might lie ahead in the wake of Nene’s admissions.
