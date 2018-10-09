Politics

WATCH: What Nene’s apology means for SA

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Business Day TV about the cabinet, specifically the finance portfolio

09 October 2018 - 10:58 Business Day TV
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties after apologising for lying about meeting the Guptas.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga joined Business Day TV on the line to discuss Ramaphosa’s cabinet, the finance portfolio and what might lie ahead in the wake of Nene’s admissions. 

