ANC to explain bank lobbying

The banks were called to separate meetings at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters by then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, his deputy Jessie Duarte and head of the economic transformation subcommittee Enoch Godongwana. FNB was the only bank not to attend a meeting with the ANC officials.

On Monday Magashule, after a three-day meeting of the national executive committee (NEC), said the ANC would make a submission to the commission led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. It was not clear if it would appear before the commission or make a written submission.

Magashule said the party would be guided by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter.

He said it was the ANC-led government which had set up the commission.

"We remain firm in our belief that the ANC is not on trial, but that this process is aimed at getting at the truth about this very painful part of our recent history," Magashule said.

"The ANC has stated its position and will go there and respond to issues raised by the banks. It is our own creation, we can’t run away …"

The inquiry was part of the recommendations made by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in 2016 after she had investigated state capture and the political and administrative influence of the Guptas, Former president Jacob Zuma tried to take the report on judicial review but was unsuccessful.

On the alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa, Magashule said the NEC agreed that the matter be discussed by the officials, who would then report back "with a view to lay this matter to rest".