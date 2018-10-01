ANC will speak to Zondo inquiry but ‘is not on trial’, Ace Magashule says

The ANC will make a submission to the state capture inquiry on issues raised by the country’s big four banks, but insists that the party is not on trial, secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday.

In September, the banks — Standard Bank, Absa, FNB and Nedbank — testified at the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, about what had transpired when they had taken the decision to close the accounts of the controversial Gupta family.

Following these decisions, which the banks said were taken separately, the banks had been called to meetings at Luthuli House by then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, his deputy, Jessie Duarte, and head of the party’s economic transformation subcommittee Enoch Godongwana. FNB was the only bank not to attend a meeting with the ANC officials.

Magashule said that the ANC was continuing to work on eradicating corruption and supported the Zondo commission.

“The ANC will make a submission on the issues raised by the banks. We reaffirm that the ANC is not on trial,” he told reporters in Johannesburg.

Magashule said the ANC wanted to remind SA that it was the ANC-led government that set up the commission. “The ANC has also stated its position and will go there and respond to issues raised by the bank. It is our own creation we can't run away….”

The setting up of the state capture inquiry was recommended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in 2016 after her investigation into the matter. Former president Jacob Zuma tried to take the report on judicial review but was unsuccessful.

The ANC held a three-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Pretoria at the weekend. Magashule said the meeting focused mostly on issues relating to the economy, a recovery plan and the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the upcoming job summit.

He would not give much detail on this and said the party wanted to wait for the government job summit.

However, on the alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa, it was decided that this would be discussed by the officials who would then report back to the NEC with a view to laying the matter to rest.

