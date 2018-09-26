News Leader
WATCH: The politics underpinning the stimulus plan
26 September 2018 - 08:34
SA is only months away from the 2019 general election, and a poll commissioned by the Institute of Race Relations shows that ANC support is at a record low.
The country is in a technical recession, unemployment remains at stubbornly high levels, business and consumer confidence is low and growth remains glacial. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package may reignite hope, but tangible results are required to make a real difference.
Political analyst Daniel Silke joined Business Day TV to discuss the politics behind that stimulus package.
Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the politics behind that stimulus package
Please sign in or register to comment.