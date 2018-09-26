WATCH: The politics underpinning the stimulus plan

SA is only months away from the 2019 general election, and a poll commissioned by the Institute of Race Relations shows that ANC support is at a record low.

The country is in a technical recession, unemployment remains at stubbornly high levels, business and consumer confidence is low and growth remains glacial. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package may reignite hope, but tangible results are required to make a real difference.

Political analyst Daniel Silke joined Business Day TV to discuss the politics behind that stimulus package.