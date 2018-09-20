Council speaker Jonathan Lawack and former chief whip Werner Senekal were also removed at the August meeting.

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani‚ who was elected mayor‚ had stated many times that the sitting had achieved a quorum (from the required 61 member).

However‚ Trollip stated that at the time the opposition did not have a quorum as former DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati’s membership with the DA had ceased and the city manager had declared the meeting could not proceed without a quorum.

Judge Elna Revelas ruled that Manyati was still a DA member until he resigned.

