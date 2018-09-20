Politics

Mongameli Bobani stays on as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

20 September 2018 - 10:39 staff writer
Picture: THE HERALD
The Port Elizabeth High Court has dismissed an application by the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay and its coalition partners‚ COPE and the ACDP‚ for the court to review and set aside the decisions taken at the August 27 council meeting that saw Athol Trollip removed as mayor.

Council speaker Jonathan Lawack and former chief whip Werner Senekal were also removed at the August meeting.

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani‚ who was elected mayor‚ had stated many times that the sitting had achieved a quorum (from the required 61 member).

However‚ Trollip stated that at the time the opposition did not have a quorum as former DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati’s membership with the DA had ceased and the city manager had declared the meeting could not proceed without a quorum.

Judge Elna Revelas ruled that Manyati was still a DA member until he resigned.

HeraldLIVE

Municipal budget is for townships only, says Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Newly appointed mayor Mongameli Bobani made it clear that it was time for the rich to know what it’s like to have blocked drains and sewage spills
National
3 days ago

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councilors turn against their party

The two sided with a new coalition government for the municipality, with one saying a letter of resignation was forcefully taken from him
Politics
12 days ago

