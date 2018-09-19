Alan Winde is DA’s Western Cape premier candidate for 2019 elections
He is the MEC for economic opportunities in the province and DA leader Mmusi Maimane is unfailingly flattering of Winde’s work
Alan Winde, current economic opportunities MEC in the Western Cape, will be the DA’s premier candidate for the 2019 national elections in the party’s electoral stronghold.
Current premier Helen Zille has led the Western Cape’s government since 2009 and will complete her second term with the 2019 national elections, which is expected to be hotly contested. The Western Cape is the only province the DA currently governs.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement on Wednesday morning in Cape Town, after the initial announcement was postponed when it emerged that Maimane himself was in the race for the position. He stepped out of the race in a federal executive committee meeting on Tuesday morning.
Following an interview process with the selection panel, MP David Maynier and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela were also among the front-runners with Winde. Maimane said on Wednesday that Winde has a mandate to win the province again, and that he has the full support of the DA’s national leadership team, his fellow candidates, and the provincial leadership team in the Western Cape.
Maimane said Winde has "vast experience at every level of politics". Winde became MEC of finance, economic development and tourism in May 2009, shortly after the DA won the Western Cape, a position he still holds today, although the ministry now goes by another name.
Maimane said Winde has led the DA’s job-creation efforts in the Western Cape and many of his ideas and policies have led to the economic growth seen in the province.
"No other person is more responsible for the economic growth and job creation we’ve seen in this province, than Alan. His track record is simple: 640,000 new jobs under his watch, benefiting every community, and particularly the unemployed and the poor," Maimane said. "He is also passionate about internships, particularly for young people who need work experience to get their foot on the job ladder. With a track record like this, the fact is that when Alan is elected, he is going to be the ‘jobs premier’."
