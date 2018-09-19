Alan Winde is DA’s Western Cape premier candidate for 2019 elections

Alan Winde, current economic opportunities MEC in the Western Cape, will be the DA’s premier candidate for the 2019 national elections in the party’s electoral stronghold.

Current premier Helen Zille has led the Western Cape’s government since 2009 and will complete her second term with the 2019 national elections, which is expected to be hotly contested. The Western Cape is the only province the DA currently governs.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane made the announcement on Wednesday morning in Cape Town, after the initial announcement was postponed when it emerged that Maimane himself was in the race for the position. He stepped out of the race in a federal executive committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

Following an interview process with the selection panel, MP David Maynier and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela were also among the front-runners with Winde. Maimane said on Wednesday that Winde has a mandate to win the province again, and that he has the full support of the DA’s national leadership team, his fellow candidates, and the provincial leadership team in the Western Cape.