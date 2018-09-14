Politics

Patriotic Front leaves DA hopes in tatters in Nelson Mandela Bay

14 September 2018 - 05:07 Nomazima Nkosi and Deneesha Pillay
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani. Picture: THE HERALD
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani. Picture: THE HERALD

In a surprise move likely to lessen the chances of the DA-led coalition retaining power in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, the Patriotic Alliance has withdrawn its support of the coalition.

Patriotic Alliance councillor and national chair Marlon Daniels said he initially supported the DA-led coalition’s bid to challenge the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor and the election of Mongameli Bobani as mayor, but later had a change of heart.

"In our analysis, the motion of no confidence played out in an unfortunate manner, particularly for the DA, but we no longer feel there is a strong enough basis to challenge it, either in law or from a political perspective.

"The new coalition government under mayor Mongameli Bobani is now in power and needs to be given a chance to prove itself, " Daniels said.

The DA approached the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday to have Trollip’s removal and Bobani’s election nullified. The outcome of the court case will have a bearing on who ultimately is in charge at City Hall.

The numbers in the council are, however, skewed towards the ANC, the EFF, the UDM, the African Independent Congress and the United Front with 60 seats out of 120.

The DA with COPE, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Patriotic Alliance have 58 seats after DA ward councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins resigned from the party last week.

A by-election will have to be held within three months to replace them.

At the centre of the legal arguments on Thursday was the status of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati.

Advocate Olav Harald Ronaasen, for the DA-led coalition, argued that city manager Johann Mettler had declared a vacancy in the council after the DA wrote to him saying Manyati’s membership had been terminated. After declaring Manyati’s vacancy, Mettler said there was no quorum and left the council chamber.

Advocate Dali Mpofu told the court the DA and its coalition partners had miscalculated when they left the council chambers and must suffer the consequences of their decision.

Mpofu said chief whip Bicks Ndoni had produced an affidavit that Mettler refused to chair the meeting.

"All that happened was a simple miscalculation of leaving a quorate meeting. They [the DA and partners] banked on Manyati leaving with them. They should have begged Manyati to come with them or take him out. This was a strategic move to collapse a meeting," Mpofu said.

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councilors turn against their party

The two sided with a new coalition government for the municipality, with one saying a letter of resignation was forcefully taken from him
Politics
6 days ago

‘You are illegitimate,’ says DA’s Athol Trollip

The ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has few words for his successor, Mongameli Bobani, who he says is ‘masquerading as the mayor’
Politics
7 days ago

Coalition partners want UDM to remain in the alliance

The national coalition took immense strain after the UDM teamed up with the ANC and EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay
Politics
7 days ago

‘Destined for the dustbin’ — Bantu Holomisa’s reaction to the DA’s ultimatum letter

The DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay has asked the UDM leader to explain whether the UDM still wants to be a part of the coalition
Politics
9 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Start by shunning the power-drunk leaders who corrupt everything

'If he remains mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Bobani will preside over a R12-billion budget in a city with stark inequalities and substandard services ...
Politics
10 days ago

TIM COHEN: Now and Zen: why Port Elizabeth’s new mayor is no safe bet

The ousting of the DA’s Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip, reminds me of this story
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JULIUS MALEMA: We will take the land by force if ...
Politics
2.
Ace Magashule finally talks about that ...
Politics
3.
This is how Zuma and his allies plan to unseat ...
Politics
4.
Ten shocking things we have learnt from the state ...
Politics
5.
Jacob Zuma explains: 'There is no state that is ...
Politics

Related Articles

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councilors turn against their party
Politics

‘You are illegitimate,’ says DA’s Athol Trollip
Politics

Coalition partners want UDM to remain in the alliance
Politics

TIM COHEN: Now and Zen: why Port Elizabeth’s new mayor is no safe bet
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.