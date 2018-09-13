Politics

News Leader

WATCH: What government can do to lessen consumers’ pain

13 September 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Parliament, Cape Town. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Parliament, Cape Town. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

On Wednesday MPs debated the rising fuel price and ways to kick-start the economy.

With the 2019 election edging closer, the ANC, and other parties, are aware of how far-reaching decisions can be. The recent intervention into the fuel price is one such example.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes spoke to Business Day TV.

