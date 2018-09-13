News Leader
WATCH: What government can do to lessen consumers’ pain
13 September 2018 - 09:11
On Wednesday MPs debated the rising fuel price and ways to kick-start the economy.
With the 2019 election edging closer, the ANC, and other parties, are aware of how far-reaching decisions can be. The recent intervention into the fuel price is one such example.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes spoke to Business Day TV.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes talk to Business Day TV
Please sign in or register to comment.