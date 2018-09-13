Politics

DA in court arguing legality of PE council meeting

13 September 2018 - 13:13 Nomazima Nkosi
DA supporters. Picture: ALON SKUY
DA supporters. Picture: ALON SKUY

The public gallery in the Port Elizabeth high court was packed on Thursday morning as the DA’s legal team argued against the legality of an August 27 council meeting.

Advocate Olav Harald Ronaasen told acting judge Johann Huisamen that the meeting was unconstitutional.

"For a meeting to be properly constituted‚ it means everyone must be given notice. The applicants did not receive notice of the meeting that took place later that day‚" Ronaasen said.

Huiseman said it was possible the consequences of the applicants walking out had resulted in what happened next.

Ronaasen said that municipal manager Johann Mettler said the council meeting was not quorate, and had it reconvened for September 3.

The advocate stated that the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Fikile Xasa, interfered in matters of council by sending the second respondent‚ Jenny Roestorff‚ to preside over the election of the speaker.

"The fourth respondent was available. The first respondent needed to ascertain the availability of the municipal manager and one or two phone calls was not enough. The fourth respondent states in his affidavit that he was happy to return to council‚" Ronaasen said.

The court also debated whether Mbulelo Manyati was still a councillor at the time of the second meeting on August 27.

Ronaasen argued that Manyati had ceased to be a councillor after he had declared publicly and to the media that he no longer wanted to be a member of the DA.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JULIUS MALEMA: We will take the land by force if ...
Politics
2.
Ace Magashule finally talks about that ...
Politics
3.
This is how Zuma and his allies plan to unseat ...
Politics
4.
JONATHAN JANSEN: Charged fees must fall students ...
Politics
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa here to stay, assures ANC’s Zizi ...
Politics

Related Articles

ANC and DA clash over the recession
Politics

Recession is a home-grown problem, says DA
Politics

Moeketsi Mosola will remain in office while under investigation
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.