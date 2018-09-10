State capture judge to rule on bids to test witnesses

Two Gupta brothers and Duduzane were among individuals who have applied to cross-examine the witnesses at the inquiry.

Last week advocate Mike Hellens, for Ajay Gupta, confirmed his client was applying to cross-examine Mentor and Maseko, who testified that he had made unlawful requests to them in relation to their positions in national government.

Zondo will also decide whether Rajesh Gupta and Duduzane will be granted an opportunity to scrutinise evidence supplied by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who said he was offered millions of rand and the finance minister post by the Gupta family, in a meeting facilitated by Zuma.

Economy debate

Meanwhile in parliament the National Assembly will on Wednesday hold a debate on the economy, which went into a technical recession following a 0.7% contraction in the second quarter of 2018. The debate was requested by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who wants the legislators to discuss ideas for economic revival.

Another debate, sponsored by the IFP, will be held into the escalating fuel prices. The troubling state of the economy is also likely to feature prominently when President Cyril Ramaphosa gives an oral reply to questions posed by MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.