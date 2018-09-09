This is how Zuma and his allies plan to unseat Ramaphosa

Top ANC figures, including former president Jacob Zuma, are plotting in secret to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Sunday Times can reveal exclusively today that Zuma held a clandestine meeting with staunch backers including ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, at the Maharani hotel in Durban on Thursday.

The Thursday meeting was preceded by one the day before at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks. That meeting is believed to have been attended by Magashule, Mahumapelo and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni. Zuma did not attend the Beverly Hills gathering.

So secret was the Maharani meeting that those who were present denied having met Zuma, even though the Sunday Times is in possession of pictures of them together inside the hotel, and outside when they left.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Exposed: Jacob Zuma plot to oust Cyril Ramaphosa

If you would like to subscribe to Sunday Times to read the full story, please click here