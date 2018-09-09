Politics

This is how Zuma and his allies plan to unseat Ramaphosa

ANC rocked by secret meetings involving secretary-general Ace Magashule

09 September 2018 - 08:30 QAANITAH HUNTER AND JEFF WICKS
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with former president Jacob Zuma at the party’s national conference. Picture: MUZI NDLOVU
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with former president Jacob Zuma at the party's national conference. Picture: MUZI NDLOVU

Top ANC figures, including former president Jacob Zuma, are plotting in secret to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Sunday Times can reveal exclusively today that Zuma held a clandestine meeting with staunch backers including ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women's League secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and ANC Youth League KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, at the Maharani hotel in Durban on Thursday.

The Thursday meeting was preceded by one the day before at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks. That meeting is believed to have been attended by Magashule, Mahumapelo and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni. Zuma did not attend the Beverly Hills gathering.

So secret was the Maharani meeting that those who were present denied having met Zuma, even though the Sunday Times is in possession of pictures of them together inside the hotel, and outside when they left.

Jacob Zuma’s legal fees have cost us a bit more than we thought

President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to Baleka Mbete to correct the previously stated amount of R15.3m since 2006, after investigations by the ...
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: The ANC’s credibility rests on growth

Another downgrade would be a disaster for the country as it would mean investors dumping our bonds
Opinion
2 days ago

ANC blames Jacob Zuma’s maladministration for SA’s economic mess

ANC economic transformation chief Enoch Godongwana admits mismanagement over the past five years damaged the economy
National
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Take charge, Mr President, and do it now

People want to see you lead. Not after an election but now. Say want you mean about land. Say what you want to do with the SOEs
Opinion
3 days ago

