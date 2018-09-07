Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councilors turn against their party

The two sided with a new coalition government for the municipality, with one saying a letter of resignation was forcefully taken from him

07 September 2018 - 14:57 Siyamtanda Capa and Nomazima Nkosi
Picture: AFP PHOTO/MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Picture: AFP PHOTO/MICHAEL SHEEHAN

Two DA ward councilors in Nelson Mandela Bay turned against their party on Friday to side with the new coalition government.

Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins‚ councilors of wards 35 and 37 respectively‚ were the only DA councilors who turned up. The rest of the DA and its coalition partners — COPE‚ the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) — stayed away.

The ANC‚ African Independent Congress (AIC)‚ UDM and United Front needed a 61-member majority to continue with council business. With Louw and Higgins present‚ the parties had 62.

It later emerged that a resignation letter‚ allegedly written by Louw to the DA‚ had been handed over by the secretariat to city manager Johann Mettler before the meeting started. Louw does not deny writing the letter‚ but claims DA members grabbed his bag and forcefully took the resignation letter from him.

"This letter was forcefully taken from me by DA members outside. I had no intention of submitting it‚ but my bag was taken‚" said Louw.

A Herald reporter saw DA councilor Rano Kayser standing outside the chamber door‚ ready to hand over Louw’s resignation letter. Kayser said he was going to give the letter to the municipal manager. "I’ve got the letter right here. He resigned from the DA and is not a councilor anymore."

However‚ speaker Buyelwa Mafaya refused to acknowledge the letter because Louw had not handed it over himself and declared the resignation letter null and void. She also ordered an investigation into allegations that the letter was forcefully taken from Louw.

Meanwhile‚ the councilors agreed that former mayor Athol Trollip will undergo a disciplinary process for "leaking" confidential municipal reports to DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Trollip is accused of transgressing council rules by handing over draft forensic reports to Maimane last year‚ at the height of the tense stand-off between Trollip and his then deputy‚ Mongameli Bobani of the UDM.

The reports‚ compiled by auditing firm PwC‚ allegedly contain damning evidence of impropriety by Bobani while he was at the helm of the public health department. They have not yet been made public.

Trollip said previously that he did not regard his actions as leaking. "A leak implies secrecy/concealed disclosure. I certainly did not leak the report to Mr Maimane or the leaders of our coalition partners.

"I report to my party leadership and in a coalition to the coalition partners. When I raised concerns about the issues under councilor Bobani’s stewardship‚ it was Bantu Holomisa who requested the evidence/report."

The council meeting is still under way.

Coalition partners want UDM to remain in the alliance

The national coalition took immense strain after the UDM teamed up with the ANC and EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay
Politics
12 hours ago

‘You are illegitimate,’ says DA’s Athol Trollip

The ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has few words for his successor, Mongameli Bobani, who he says is ‘masquerading as the mayor’
Politics
23 hours ago

‘Destined for the dustbin’ — Bantu Holomisa’s reaction to the DA’s ultimatum letter

The DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay has asked the UDM leader to explain whether the UDM still wants to be a part of the coalition
Politics
3 days ago

Watch your back, the EFF is coming for you

The EFF will use its votes to remind the DA that it only runs local coalition governments courtesy of the red berets. It’s a recipe for ...
Features
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ten shocking things we have learnt from the state ...
Politics
2.
Coalition partners want UDM to remain in the ...
Politics
3.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Evidence against Zuma mounts, but ...
Politics
4.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Gwede Mantashe should stop ...
Politics
5.
CAIPHUS KGOSANA: Why the EFF is happy with Herman ...
Politics

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: It’s all about power in political coalitions
Opinion / Editorials

PETER BRUCE: Mmusi Maimane is a decent man who must soon make a big decision
Politics

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A selection of problems to think about before voting in 2019
Opinion / Columnists

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Start by shunning the power-drunk leaders who corrupt ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.