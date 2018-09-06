Politics

‘You are illegitimate,’ says DA’s Athol Trollip

06 September 2018 - 18:41 Matthew Savides
Athol Trollip. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Athol Trollip. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

In one of the shortest political statements recently made‚ ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip had just three words for his successor.

"You are illegitimate‚" Trollip said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement came after the new mayor, Mongameli Bobani‚ hosted a media conference on Wednesday in which he addressed the ongoing saga and friction between himself and municipal manager Johann Mettler.

Bobani had earlier signaled his intention to suspend Mettler‚ but appeared to backtrack at the conference at which "major announcements" were to be made‚ according to the invitation‚ with Bobani passing the microphone to council chief whip Bicks Ndoni, who said‚ ultimately‚ the council had to decide if Mettler was to be suspended or fired.

Media statement by Athol Trollip

In his terse statement‚ Trollip listed his position as "executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay"‚ and referred to Bobani simply as a councilor.

Trollip and Bobani have been at odds for months‚ but the matter came to a head just less than two weeks ago when a coalition of parties — headed by the EFF and ANC — removed the DA-led coalition from key positions in the Port Elizabeth-based Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. Trollip was one of those removed.

When TimesLIVE asked Trollip why he issued such a short statement‚ he showed almost as much brevity. "I thought it was enough said about someone masquerading as the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay at a press conference."

PETER BRUCE: Mmusi Maimane is a decent man who must soon make a big decision

'There's a DA federal executive meeting in October, when the question has to be decided'
Politics
1 day ago

Watch your back, the EFF is coming for you

The EFF will use its votes to remind the DA that it only runs local coalition governments courtesy of the red berets. It’s a recipe for ...
Features
15 hours ago

‘Destined for the dustbin’ — Bantu Holomisa’s reaction to the DA’s ultimatum letter

The DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay has asked the UDM leader to explain whether the UDM still wants to be a part of the coalition
Politics
2 days ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA: Why the EFF is happy with Herman Mashaba as Joburg mayor

'Mashaba dances to their tune. When the EFF demanded the insourcing of security guards and other workers, Mashaba implemented this almost immediately'
Politics
2 days ago

DA files urgent court application over Athol Trollip ouster

The and it coalition partners are asking the court to review and set aside the election of a deputy mayor and chief whip
Politics
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Evidence against Zuma mounts, but ...
Politics
2.
Ten shocking things we have learnt from the state ...
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Gwede Mantashe should stop ...
Politics
4.
PETER BRUCE: Mmusi Maimane is a decent man who ...
Politics
5.
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: We are finally plumbing the ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.