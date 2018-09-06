In one of the shortest political statements recently made‚ ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip had just three words for his successor.

"You are illegitimate‚" Trollip said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement came after the new mayor, Mongameli Bobani‚ hosted a media conference on Wednesday in which he addressed the ongoing saga and friction between himself and municipal manager Johann Mettler.

Bobani had earlier signaled his intention to suspend Mettler‚ but appeared to backtrack at the conference at which "major announcements" were to be made‚ according to the invitation‚ with Bobani passing the microphone to council chief whip Bicks Ndoni, who said‚ ultimately‚ the council had to decide if Mettler was to be suspended or fired.