Politics

An ally of Patricia de Lille has his eyes firmly set on her soon-to-be vacant seat

Brett Herron‚ a member of the Cape Town mayoral committee‚ has submitted his application for the job to the DA

04 September 2018 - 10:21 Dave Chambers
Brett Herron, Cape Town mayoral committee member. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Brett Herron, Cape Town mayoral committee member. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Brett Herron‚ an ally of outgoing Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille‚ wants to succeed her.

Herron‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development‚ said on Monday night he had submitted his application for the job to the DA.

The DA closed nominations for the new mayor at midnight on Monday and hopes to announce the successful candidate by the end of September.

A month ago‚ De Lille said she would step down on October 31 after an agreement with DA leader Mmusi Maimane that ended much of the long-running conflict between the mayor and the party.

Herron‚ an attorney‚ was a member of De Lille’s Independent Democrats and became a city councillor in 2009. The ID merged with the DA in 2010‚ and Herron took over the transport portfolio in 2011.

"I have a proven track record of delivery and hard-won experience combined with legal expertise and an unwavering ethical backbone to ensure we do not deviate from our mandate and moral obligations to our citizens‚" he said.

"I can think of no better way of serving this great city and its people than as its mayor."

Who will the DA choose to replace Patricia de Lille as Cape Town mayor?

Western Cape premier Helen Zille is being touted to replace De Lille, but she is said to have declined
Politics
22 days ago

EDITORIAL: DA politicians must just get off Twitter

You’d think, by now, an edict would have gone out on a blue letterhead banning its politicians from Twitter
Opinion
19 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Right now, does the DA have an economic policy?

Should the party follow an economic empowerment path that specifically uplifts blacks, or should it find one that uplifts blacks, but by default and ...
Opinion
21 days ago

DAVE CHAMBERS: What exactly does Patricia De Lille's 'sorry, not sorry' mean?

Maimane apologised for “a difficult chapter in our history”; De Lille did not. She said she had “cleared her name”
Politics
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ten shocking things we have learnt from the state ...
Politics
2.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Evidence against Zuma mounts, but ...
Politics
3.
CAIPHUS KGOSANA: Why the EFF is happy with Herman ...
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Out there on the ground, land ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Start by shunning the ...
Politics

Related Articles

DA stands by its Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga
Politics

DA wants a review of the ‘sham’ decision that ousted Athol Trollip
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.