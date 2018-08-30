Themba Maseko tells the inside story of the Guptas' R600m media heist

He dismissed my explanation and proceeded to tell me that my job was to go and identify, collect and allocate all the communication budget amounts in the various departments to his company.

He then told me that I should let him know if any department or minister gives me any problems, and he would deal with them directly. I asked him to elaborate and he told me that he will personally summon and deal with any minister who doesn't co-operate in this regard. I then objected to the way he was talking about ministers in such derogatory terms. He seemed oblivious to the point I was making and emphasised that he could deal with any minister who didn't co-operate.

Matters such as the appropriateness of what he was saying and the impropriety of trying to obtain government business in this manner did not seem to matter to Ajay Gupta.

The meeting concluded. He expected me to implement his instructions with a clear action plan. I, on the other hand, was convinced that I would not be party to what I considered to be improper and potentially corrupt on his part to secure government business. In this regard, Ajay Gupta did not offer me any personal benefit; he was clearly attempting to force my hand in a threatening manner.

I also reported the incident to Frank Chikane, who was a former director-general in the presidency.

Around the end of November 2010, I was driving to the North West province for a weekend getaway. I received a call from an unknown gentleman who said he worked for the Gupta media company. The gentleman requested to meet me the following Monday at 8am to discuss government advertising in the soon-to-be-launched New Age newspaper.

I told him I would meet him but that he should call me on Monday morning to set up an appointment as my diary was already packed.

He insisted that the meeting had to take place that following Monday as the launch of their newspaper was imminent. I proceeded to tell him that a Monday morning meeting was out of the question. The call ended unceremoniously.

About an hour later, my phone rang again. This time it was Ajay Gupta. He sounded very agitated and he stated the conversation with an aggressive tone.

He said his people told him that I was being difficult. I told him what happened in the conversation with his staff member.