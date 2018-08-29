Politics

DA stands by its Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga

29 August 2018 - 15:32 Staff Writer
Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: DA
Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: DA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that his party fully supported Solly Msimanga‚ its embattled Tshwane mayor.

On Thursday, Msimanga will face a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC and the EFF.

"We stand firmly and resolutely behind the mayor of Tshwane‚" said Maimane, who said the mayor was fighting corruption in Tshwane‚ something he promised he would do as mayor.

Maimane was addressing the media in Johannesburg following an urgent meeting of the DA’s federal executive. It follows the ousting of DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip, earlier in the week, in which the ANC was boosted by the EFF.

Maimane said the DA would not forward a candidate should Msimanga be removed from his position. "Come tomorrow‚ we will not be presenting a different candidate."

The coverage this far:

DA to meet over coalition woes

Party may lose Tshwane as EFF goes after Msimanga
Politics
11 hours ago

EFF says Tshwane mayor will be ousted as Athol Trollip was

Solly Msimanga will face the same fate, says Julius Malema, while showing support for Joburg mayor, the DA’s Herman Mashaba
Politics
1 day ago

Are Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba the next DA dominoes to fall?

If the ANC and EFF work together, they could remove the DA from leadership in Tshwane and Johannesburg
Opinion
1 day ago

Athol Trollip ousted as Nelson Mandela mayor

Now party faces risk of losing Tshwane on Thursday if Msimanga no-confidence vote succeeds
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Trump has exposed our sleeping ...
Politics
2.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why the state capture ...
Politics
3.
Five weird things Vytjie Mentor said at the state ...
Politics
4.
PETER BRUCE: If Donald Trump played a round of ...
Politics
5.
DA to meet over coalition woes
Politics

Related Articles

DA to meet over coalition woes
Politics

Are Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba the next DA dominoes to fall?
Opinion

EFF says Tshwane mayor will be ousted as Athol Trollip was
Politics

Athol Trollip ousted as Nelson Mandela mayor
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.