DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that his party fully supported Solly Msimanga‚ its embattled Tshwane mayor.

On Thursday, Msimanga will face a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC and the EFF.

"We stand firmly and resolutely behind the mayor of Tshwane‚" said Maimane, who said the mayor was fighting corruption in Tshwane‚ something he promised he would do as mayor.

Maimane was addressing the media in Johannesburg following an urgent meeting of the DA’s federal executive. It follows the ousting of DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip, earlier in the week, in which the ANC was boosted by the EFF.

Maimane said the DA would not forward a candidate should Msimanga be removed from his position. "Come tomorrow‚ we will not be presenting a different candidate."