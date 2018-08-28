Politics

EFF says Tshwane mayor will be ousted as Athol Trollip was

Solly Msimanga is surprised by the no-confidence motion, saying he has a good relationship with the EFF

28 August 2018 - 15:04 Zingisa Mvumvu and aphiwe deklerk
UPDATED 28 August 2018 - 17:25
Solly Msimanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Solly Msimanga. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday vowed that Tshwane Metro executive mayor Solly Msimanga will face the same fate as ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip when the vote of no confidence against him is tabled this week.

However‚ Malema reassured Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba that the EFF will never vote for his removal because "he works better with everyone".

Malema said Msimanga is being used "by the white DA caucus in Tshwane"‚ and that the EFF is willing to vote with the DA in the municipality as long as it presents a "credible candidate".

Said Malema: "What happened to Trollip is going to happen to Solly Msimanga. If the DA wants to remove Mashaba, we are not going to get involved because Mashaba works well with everyone."

Malema said the EFF is happy with Mashaba, who has listened to EFF proposals such as the insourcing of workers.

Moreover‚ said Malema‚ Mashaba is going to open 24-hour clinics across the city‚ "a manifesto of the EFF".

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media at a media briefing on August 28 2018. Here are 5 quotes that came out of it.

Msimanga 'surprised'

Msimanga said on Tuesday that he was taken by surprise by the moves by the EFF to remove him. 

Msimanga faces the very real prospect of being removed, which comes after he asked the council for the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola over a questionable R12bn consultancy tender he signed with consultants GladAfrica.

Addressing the media on Tuesday‚ Msimanga said he had a good working relationship with the EFF‚ which was instrumental in voting his coalition government into power. “It came by surprise that when this particular matter came up‚ then it was a big concern‚” he said, adding that he always engages with the EFF leadership about the municipality. He said that on the Mosola issue‚ he wanted to “put everything on the table” because both his name and that of the municipality were “taking a beating” in the media.

“I don’t want to speculate about what went wrong in the relations [with the EFF]; I have always prided myself in being a consultative leader‚” he said. Msimanga said it was, in fact, the first time he had clashed with the EFF.

“I think I have always had a cordial relationship with the EFF. This was the first time we had to bump heads‚ where they felt I didn’t consult them‚” said Msimanga, who insisted that he was not saying Mosola was guilty‚ but merely wanted an investigation into the matter and‚ according to the law‚ Mosola had to be suspended for this to happen.

But earlier‚ Msimanga did not hold back‚ accusing the EFF of colluding with the ANC  to “loot and undermine the city”.

“The people of Tshwane must be under no illusion: this is not about good governance‚ it is about these parties' naked pursuit of power and access to resources and patronage.” Msimanga also attacked the ANC in Tshwane‚ saying the party wanted to regain power through the back door.

He said that part of the attack on him was because he had been selected as the DA premier candidate in Gauteng for next year’s elections. Msimanga said the DA caucus in Tshwane had expressed confidence in him at a meeting held on Monday, and had said, despite calls by the EFF for the DA to put up a new candidate‚ that the party will not budge.

Are Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba the next DA dominoes to fall?

If the ANC and EFF work together, they could remove the DA from leadership in Tshwane and Johannesburg
Opinion
9 hours ago

DA wants a review of the ‘sham’ decision that ousted Athol Trollip

Party leader Mmusi Maimane says the meeting where the vote was taken by opposition councilors was ‘a mockery and an insult to the voters’
National
7 hours ago

DA councillor’s abstention sends Nelson Mandela Bay speaker packing

Jonathan Lawack was removed through a no-confidence motion after Mbulelo Manyati abstained from voting‚ giving the opposition a one-seat edge over ...
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Athol Trollip ousted as Nelson Mandela mayor
Politics
2.
How the EFF and ANC joined forces to axe Athol ...
Politics
3.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Trump's sound and fury hit ...
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: This is why Trump launched an ...
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Where is the ANC's outrage at ...
Politics

Related Articles

Are Solly Msimanga and Herman Mashaba the next DA dominoes to fall?
Opinion

EFF and ANC both to bring motions of no confidence in Pretoria mayor Solly ...
Politics

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga wants city manager suspended during probe of R12bn ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.