Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Hearings on state capture still the number one horror show

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is set to appear before the state capture inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday

27 August 2018 - 05:10 Natasha Marrian
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

The political week is set to be dominated once again by inquiries into state capture, as well as the clean-up of state-owned entities promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address in February.

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is set to appear before the state capture inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday. A former government spokesman, Themba Maseko, appears on Friday, along with government spokeswoman Phumla Williams.

Mentor and Maseko are the only state-capture witnesses to directly implicate former president Jacob Zuma in the Gupta family’s attempts to capture the state.

On Wednesday deputy director-general in charge of tax at the Treasury Ismail Momoniat is expected to make a submission to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry into governance and administration chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.

The inquiry will also hear evidence from finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and the company that helped Sars with its far-reaching overhaul of its operating model, Bain & Co.


They are all set to give evidence this week as public hearings in the inquiry draw to a close on Friday.

Tuesday is the final deadline for embattled Transnet CE Siyabonga Gama to make a submission on why he should not be suspended from the helm of the company.

Moving to parliament, the key events next week include Deputy President David Mabuza answering questions before the National Assembly on Thursday, while the portfolio committee on justice will on Wednesday discuss the public protector’s response to a DA proposal that she be removed from office.

Unemployment, the township economy and lifestyle audits are the key questions to be asked of Mabuza.

On Tuesday the portfolio committee on energy and public enterprises will receive an update from Eskom on its governance challenges, the status of its coal power stations as well as its key performance areas for 2018/2019.

The standing committee on finance receives a briefing on the value added tax commission report on Tuesday.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and former CFO Ben la Grange have been summonsed to appear before several parliamentary committees on Wednesday.

On Thursday embattled Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is set to face a motion of no confidence by the ANC which would possibly be supported by the EFF. Should the ANC and EFF work together to remove Msimanga, a DA mayor, the party might lose control of the city.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

