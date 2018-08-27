POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Hearings on state capture still the number one horror show

The political week is set to be dominated once again by inquiries into state capture, as well as the clean-up of state-owned entities promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address in February.

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is set to appear before the state capture inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday. A former government spokesman, Themba Maseko, appears on Friday, along with government spokeswoman Phumla Williams.

Mentor and Maseko are the only state-capture witnesses to directly implicate former president Jacob Zuma in the Gupta family’s attempts to capture the state.

On Wednesday deputy director-general in charge of tax at the Treasury Ismail Momoniat is expected to make a submission to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) commission of inquiry into governance and administration chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.

The inquiry will also hear evidence from finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and the company that helped Sars with its far-reaching overhaul of its operating model, Bain & Co.