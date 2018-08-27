Politics

DA councillor’s abstention sends Nelson Mandela Bay speaker packing

Jonathan Lawack was removed through a no-confidence motion after Mbulelo Manyati abstained from voting‚ giving the opposition a one-seat edge over the coalition

27 August 2018 - 14:45 Siyamtanda Capa and Naziziphiwo Buso
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: MIKE HOLMES/THE HERALD

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack was removed through a no-confidence motion on Monday morning.

In a surprise twist‚ DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati decided to abstain from voting‚ giving the opposition councillors a one-seat edge over the coalition government.

The motion was tabled by UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani and seconded by Zilindile Vena.

Opposition parties strategically targeted the speaker’s position first in the hope of ensuring the DA does not have a casting vote in the event of a 60-60 tie.

The DA and coalition partners the African Christain Democratic Party (ACDP)‚ COPE and the Patriotic Alliance have a combined 60 seats and opposition parties the ANC‚ EFF‚ UDM‚ United Front and African Independent Congress (AIC) also have 60 seats.

After Bobani tabled his motion against Lawack‚ saying the speaker could not be trusted to apply the rules fairly‚ there was a 60-60 split in the vote.

However‚ after a request for a re-count of the votes‚ Manyati abstained from voting‚ giving the coalition government only 59 votes against the motion.

Lawack had to vacate his seat‚ with city manager Johann Mettler taking over the proceedings.

The council is adjourned until 2pm.

DA’s Athol Trollip survives yet another attempt to remove him

The Nelson Mandela Bay mayor was let off the hook due to printers breaking down, agendas not being delivered, and opposition parties squabbling
11 days ago

EDITORIAL: DA needs to find its mojo

In order to take the next step, the DA must show it can also do politics
1 month ago

2019: The year of the coalitions?

The Zuma era triggered a change in the way South Africans vote, leading to a number of DA-led coalitions at local level
2 months ago

