Politics

Nhlanhla Nene to testify at Sars commission next week

24 August 2018 - 19:33 Natasha Marrian
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is set to give evidence to the SA Revenue Service commission of inquiry next week.

The commission, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, has been hearing evidence on what led to the R100bn hole in revenue collection by the tax agency in recent years.

Nene was finance minister during the large-scale overhaul of the Sars operating model, which led to the destruction of its large business centre, its enforcement capacity on the illicit economy and its customs, compliance and litigation units.

Nene also set up a judicial commission of inquiry into Sars during is tenure ahead of his removal and replacement by former president Jacob Zuma. He appointed retired judge Frank Kroon in 2015 to look into governance challenges at Sars but Kroon’s commission did little to turn the tide of destruction at the revenue service, as it included Sars officials who have since been implicated by employees for being at the centre of the damage done at the tax agency.

The restructuring under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane, conducted by consultants Bain & Co, neutered Sars’s capacity, according to senior officials testifying at the inquiry over the past four days.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and officials from the national treasury are also set to appear before the commission.

Gigaba was the first to recommend a commission of inquiry into Sars during his tenure as finance minister -a move blocked by former president Jacob Zuma.

After Zuma’s departure, the inquiry was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his inaugural state of the nation address in February.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Sars inquiry: fear and stalling at every turn

A dread of reprisals at Sars is preventing staffers from coming forward to testify
Features
1 day ago

Bain restructuring ‘neutralised crucial units at Sars’

Consultancy’s diagnostic report said to be fraught with misleading and inaccurate statements
National
1 day ago

Bain ‘crippled’ the litigation unit at Sars

Consultancy’s diagnostic report said to be fraught with misleading and inaccurate statements
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EFF and ANC both to bring motions of no ...
Politics
2.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa must take ...
Politics
4.
LAWSON NAIDOO: This appointment is Ramaphosa's ...
Politics
5.
GARSEN SUBRAMONEY: How land expropriation will ...
Politics

Related Articles

Sars inquiry: fear and stalling at every turn
Features

Bain restructuring ‘neutralised crucial units at Sars’
National

Need to revive Sars business unit ‘urgent’
National

Bain ‘crippled’ the litigation unit at Sars
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.