EFF, ANC plot to oust Msimanga

The DA is at risk of losing the mayoral seat in the City of Tshwane with two motions of no confidence in mayor Solly Msimanga looming from both the ANC and the EFF.

Msimanga was sworn in after the 2016 local government elections via a coalition and with the voting support of the EFF. The EFF gave Msimanga the votes he needed to become mayor of Tshwane.

On Sunday the DA announced that Msimanga would be its candidate for premier in Gauteng in the 2019 national elections, which makes him the face of its crucial campaign to wrest the provincial government from the ANC.

But his mayoral seat is now at risk, long before he hits the campaign trail for the polls.