Politics

TSHWANE MAYORE

EFF, ANC plot to oust Msimanga

24 August 2018 - 05:04 Claudi Mailovich
Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The DA is at risk of losing the mayoral seat in the City of Tshwane with two motions of no confidence in mayor Solly Msimanga looming from both the ANC and the EFF.

Msimanga was sworn in after the 2016 local government elections via a coalition and with the voting support of the EFF. The EFF gave Msimanga the votes he needed to become mayor of Tshwane.

On Sunday the DA announced that Msimanga would be its candidate for premier in Gauteng in the 2019 national elections, which makes him the face of its crucial campaign to wrest the provincial government from the ANC.

But his mayoral seat is now at risk, long before he hits the campaign trail for the polls.

The announcement of the motions of no confidence in Msimanga on Thursday came a day after the Tshwane council voted in support of serving city manager Moeketsi Mosola with a notice of intention to suspend him. EFF leader Julius Malema, whose party did not support Mosola’s suspension, said at a media briefing on Thursday that the EFF had brought a motion of no confidence in Msimanga. He did not give a date, but said the EFF would vote for any credible candidate put forward.

The ANC in Tshwane, also on Thursday, said it too would bring a motion of no confidence in Msimanga, and was adamant that the mayor was involved in the irregular tender.

Mosola has seven days to give reasons why he should not be suspended pending an independent investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities against him and other senior city officials. This is related to the R12bn tender granted to engineering consultants GladAfrica to manage the city’s infrastructure budget over three years.

Mosola remained adamant that the tender was above board and in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act. The city has maintained that Msimanga’s role in the appointment was an oversight one.

The Sunday Times reported recently that the deal with GladAfrica guaranteed the engineering firm at least 10% in middleman commissions.

