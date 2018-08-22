Politics

Tshwane’s city manager given notice to suspend over GladAfrica tender

Moeketsi Mosola has seven days to defend his position after allegedly concluding a contract that could cost the city hundreds of millions of rand

22 August 2018 - 16:34 Claudi Mailovich
A view of the City of Tshwane, from Freedom Park. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Tshwane’s city manager Moeketsi Mosola will be served with a notice of intention to suspend him, following a special council meeting in the administrative capital.

Mosola now has seven days to give reasons as to why he should not be suspended pending an independent investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities leveled against him and senior city officials, mayor Solly Msimanga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The intention to suspend is in relation to a tender granted to engineering consultants GladAfrica to manage the city’s infrastructure budget over a three-year period.

The decision was taken at a special council meeting in which the DA and its smaller coalition partners, as well as the ANC voted for the precautionary suspension, while the EFF walked out and did not support it.

"The city manager has seven days to make written representations to the council on why his suspension should not proceed after prima facie evidence has emerged … that he unlawfully concluded a contract. The implication of this is that the city now faces serious financial risk, which could run in excess of hundreds of millions of rand at the ratepayers’ expense, which we will endeavour to deal with and mitigate decisively," Msimanga said.

The Sunday Times had reported that the deal with GladAfrica guaranteed the engineering firm at least 10% in middleman commissions for managing the city’s entire capital expenditure projects budget.

