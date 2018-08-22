Tshwane’s city manager given notice to suspend over GladAfrica tender

Tshwane’s city manager Moeketsi Mosola will be served with a notice of intention to suspend him, following a special council meeting in the administrative capital.

Mosola now has seven days to give reasons as to why he should not be suspended pending an independent investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities leveled against him and senior city officials, mayor Solly Msimanga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The intention to suspend is in relation to a tender granted to engineering consultants GladAfrica to manage the city’s infrastructure budget over a three-year period.

The decision was taken at a special council meeting in which the DA and its smaller coalition partners, as well as the ANC voted for the precautionary suspension, while the EFF walked out and did not support it.