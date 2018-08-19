Politics

The DA chooses Solly Msimanga as preferred Gauteng Premier candidate

Msimanga was vying for the post along with his friend Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana, national spokeswoman Refiloe Nt'sheke and MP Ghaleb Cachalia

19 August 2018 - 09:41
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: DA
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been chosen as the DA's Gauteng premier candidate. Msimanga will be the face of the party's campaign in SA's economic heart ahead of the 2019 national elections.

The decision was made at the DA's federal executive meeting this weekend, following interviews with a selection panel almost a month ago.

The DA currently governs the Western Cape with a majority and has identified Gauteng along with the Northern Cape as strategic provinces. 

Msimanga and DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address a media briefing later on Sunday. 

It was unclear how the decision would impact on the City of Tshwane. Msimanga was elected mayor in the administrative capital following the 2016 local government elections.

