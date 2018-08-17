DA to select its candidate for premier of Gauteng

The DA’s federal executive will this weekend decide who of nine contenders will be its candidate for premier of Gauteng.

An announcement on who the party will choose following a hotly contested race is expected to be made on Sunday.

Gauteng is likely to be a key battleground in the 2019 general election. The DA already runs the metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane through coalitions at local government level.

The province could possibly end up being governed by a coalition in 2019 if the ANC loses support at the same rate it did in the 2014 national election.

The governing party garnered 53.59%, less than the 64.04% support it enjoyed in 2009. The DA got 30.78% of the vote, up from 21.86% it received in 2009.

The most prominent candidates to lead the province, the single largest contributor to the country’s GDP, are Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana, MP Ghaleb Cachalia and national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sheke.