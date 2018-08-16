Politics

DA’s Athol Trollip survives yet another attempt to remove him

The Nelson Mandela Bay mayor was let off the hook due to printers breaking down, agendas not being delivered, and opposition parties squabbling

16 August 2018 - 14:34 Siyamtanda Capa and Nomazima Nkosi
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: BRIAN WITBOOI
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: BRIAN WITBOOI

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip survived yet another attempt to remove him after opposition party councilors walked out of the chamber on Thursday.

Less than 30 minutes into the council meeting the opposition complained that agendas had been delivered late and not within the prescribed five working days. The councilors argued that this meant the meeting was illegal and if their motions succeeded, Trollip would take them to court.

United Front councilor Mkhuseli Mtsila said his agenda was delivered on Wednesday last week and Thursday was a holiday. "An agenda of council is supposed to be delivered in five working days. The delivery does not meet council rule 12.3 in terms of delivery of agendas."

Speaker Jonathan Lawack explained that the late delivery of agendas was a result of a problem with the printers. "The agenda was probably delivered late to some of the councilors. On the day of printing, our printing machines broke down and printing had to be outsourced.

"I have been a councilor for nine years and during the tenure of the ANC, agendas were often delivered late but today it’s an excuse for meetings not to go ahead‚ deceiving the people of the metro."

The opposition councilors had planned to remove mayor Trollip‚ Lawack, and chief whip Werner Senekal through no-confidence motions. The Patriotic Alliance (PA)‚ which first said it would support the bid to remove them and install a new coalition government‚ backed out at the last minute on Wednesday due to its ongoing impasse with the EFF.

At a media briefing, the PA’s Marlon Daniels apologised for what had transpired. "We apologise to each citizen for the meeting not being able to quorate. Had the PA given support to the opposition, we would have mayhem right now. We were insulted and we won’t give our support to the opposition today‚ tomorrow or ever again."

Lawack said he would announce a date for the next meeting to discuss the agenda in due time.

Is the DA imploding under an identity crisis?

Until last year the DA seemed on course to dramatically extend its power at the 2019 national elections
Features
2 months ago

Nelson Mandela Bay finally passes 2018-19 budget

At the fourth try, and with the help of the African Independent Congress, the budget was passed despite the ANC, EFF and United Front either not ...
National
2 months ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA faces monumental image dilemma ahead of elections

The party has entered uncharted waters, with former Cape Town mayor De Lille out and Zille in her last term as premier, writes Natasha Marrian
Opinion
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EFF is nursing pricey hangover after its ...
Politics
2.
TOM EATON: The DAs are headed for divorce — let’s ...
Politics
3.
ANC and EFF critical of World Bank’s efforts in ...
Politics
4.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics
5.
Magnus Malan: Vile, venal enemy of the people
Politics

Related Articles

Athol Trollip’s accuser battles to keep her story straight while on the stand
National

JUSTICE MALALA: The EFF has run out of ideas
Opinion / Food for Thought

Nelson Mandela Bay finally passes 2018-19 budget
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.