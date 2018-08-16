DA vs ANC boxing match enters new round in Gauteng

He said the city was confident that if the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department sat down with its officials, it would come to the conclusion that the allegations were without merit and did not justify the investigation.

"The intergovernmental framework is very clear in its objective for spheres of government to avoid engaging another in a manner that avoid unnecessary litigation. I believe that the people of Johannesburg, and Gauteng would like to see the two of us engaging in the intergovernmental relations framework rather than proceeding to drastic measures, distracting us from service delivery priorities," Mashaba said.

He said the city was willing to engage before the proceedings started, and that if the investigation were halted, the city would be "entirely transparent and willing to answer questions" on the issues raised.

The city reserved its rights if Moiloa did not take up the offer.

Keith Khoza, deputy director-general in the Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs department, said on Thursday that the department’s position was clear: it was the MEC’s constitutional responsibility to identify and fight corruption in pursuit of effective and clean government.

"The MEC will not be deterred from doing that by the rantings of the mayor. The mayor should be throwing his weight behind the MEC to fight corruption, as opposed to challenging the MEC," Khoza said.

"He is sending the wrong message that is condoning wrongdoing because he is not coming out to support the good cause of fighting corruption and maladministration."