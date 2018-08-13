POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: NPA boss Abrahams to learn his fate
After an almost six-month wait, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams will finally hear on Monday whether he still has a job.
The Constitutional Court was asked to confirm the order by the high court in Pretoria, which reviewed and set aside Abrahams’s appointment.
This was after setting aside a settlement agreement with former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana, and ordering him to pay back the R17m golden handshake he received.
The top court heard the matter in February and is now ready to hand down judgment.
Abrahams was appointed by Zuma in 2015. Since then, the NPA and Abrahams have been accused of protecting the former president.
For the past decade the NPA has been regarded as politically captured. It has also been accused of bias and selective prosecution.
Cosatu will hold a two-day special central executive committee meeting from Monday. This is in preparation for its 13th national congress, which will be held in September and at which new leaders will be elected.
On the agenda for the meeting is the upcoming jobs summit, the financial sector summit, national health insurance, the Public Investment Corporation and the alliance manifesto and summit.
Parliament returns from recess this week after a two-month break for constituency work. The standing committee on public accounts will conduct oversight visits of SA Airways (SAA) and Transnet from Tuesday to Thursday.
The committee is meeting with SAA after having engaged with the embattled national carrier in April as a result of its qualified audit opinion, which flagged irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
The committee will be engaging with Transnet on its irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure as well as on deviations and expansions.
On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on energy will be briefed by the department of energy on the fuel price.
The portfolio committee on police will be briefed by the Hawks on Wednesday on its turnaround strategy for high-profile cases such as state capture, Steinhoff and VBS Bank, among other matters.
Eight people, linked to the controversial Gupta family, who were arrested in connection with the Estina dairy farm scandal, are expected to appear in court again on Friday.
