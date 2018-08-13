Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: NPA boss Abrahams to learn his fate

13 August 2018 - 05:05 Genevieve Quintal
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: ALON SKUY
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: ALON SKUY

After an almost six-month wait, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams will finally hear on Monday whether he still has a job.

The Constitutional Court was asked to confirm the order by the high court in Pretoria, which reviewed and set aside Abrahams’s appointment.

This was after setting aside a settlement agreement with former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana, and ordering him to pay back the R17m golden handshake he received.

The top court heard the matter in February and is now ready to hand down judgment.

Abrahams was appointed by Zuma in 2015. Since then, the NPA and Abrahams have been accused of protecting the former president.

For the past decade the NPA has been regarded as politically captured. It has also been accused of bias and selective prosecution.

The standing committee on public accounts will conduct oversight visits of SA Airways and Transnet. 

Cosatu will hold a two-day special central executive committee meeting from Monday. This is in preparation for its 13th national congress, which will be held in September and at which new leaders will be elected.

On the agenda for the meeting is the upcoming jobs summit, the financial sector summit, national health insurance, the Public Investment Corporation and the alliance manifesto and summit.

Parliament returns from recess this week after a two-month break for constituency work. The standing committee on public accounts will conduct oversight visits of SA Airways (SAA) and Transnet from Tuesday to Thursday.

The committee is meeting with SAA after having engaged with the embattled national carrier in April as a result of its qualified audit opinion, which flagged irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The committee will be engaging with Transnet on its irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure as well as on deviations and expansions.

On Tuesday, the portfolio committee on energy will be briefed by the department of energy on the fuel price.

The portfolio committee on police will be briefed by the Hawks on Wednesday on its turnaround strategy for high-profile cases such as state capture, Steinhoff and VBS Bank, among other matters.

Eight people, linked to the controversial Gupta family, who were arrested in connection with the Estina dairy farm scandal, are expected to appear in court again on Friday.

Herman Mashaba turns to courts over Gupta racism claim

Mashaba says Shaun Abrahams 'does not regard the allegations against the Guptas as serious'
National
23 hours ago

Constitutional Court to rule on Shaun Abrahams’s job

Whether he should vacate his position as the National Director of Public Prosecutions will depend on the court upholding a previous ruling declaring ...
National
2 days ago

Former Muslim leader Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks dies

Former Muslim Judicial Council president Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks has died at the age of 53‚ the MJC announced early on Saturday.
National
1 day ago

Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi finally give submissions about keeping their NPA jobs

In letters to the pair, the president says, ‘doubt about the fitness and integrity of any one in so senior a position as you hold jeopardises ...
National
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Why the Cabinet must be reconfigured — and soon — in battle to defeat state capture

For Cyril Ramaphosa to make a lasting imprint his most critical task will be refashioning a state that is again beholden to the people
Opinion
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Inside the shocking collapse of Julius Malema's ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: NPA boss Abrahams to learn ...
Politics
3.
Who will the DA choose to replace Patricia de ...
Politics
4.
Contradictions rife as pro-Zuma groups split on ...
Politics
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: The sad truth? Cyril Ramaphosa is ...
Politics

Related Articles

Control of SAA is given back to public enterprises
National

Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transnet overpaid R509m in train deal
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.