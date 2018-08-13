POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: NPA boss Abrahams to learn his fate

After an almost six-month wait, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams will finally hear on Monday whether he still has a job.

The Constitutional Court was asked to confirm the order by the high court in Pretoria, which reviewed and set aside Abrahams’s appointment.

This was after setting aside a settlement agreement with former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana, and ordering him to pay back the R17m golden handshake he received.

The top court heard the matter in February and is now ready to hand down judgment.

Abrahams was appointed by Zuma in 2015. Since then, the NPA and Abrahams have been accused of protecting the former president.

For the past decade the NPA has been regarded as politically captured. It has also been accused of bias and selective prosecution.