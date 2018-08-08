DA leaders to challenge party’s BEE stance

The announcement was lauded by the liberal grouping within the party. The broad argument by those in support of the change was that disadvantage could be measured, and black and poor South Africans would still be the major beneficiaries of empowerment.

The provinces have generally put up a united front on policy.

Gauteng’s John Moodey told Business Day he would raise the issue as he believed the announcement was premature. He said the debate around the matter was not yet concluded.

Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga said his understanding was that the framework presented by Ngwenya at the recent federal council meeting was still up for discussion by party structures.

He said he would raise the issue of the announcement that the DA rejected the ANC’s BEE policy as well as the narrow broad-based BEE.

"The DA will be making a very serious mistake," he said.

Bhanga said the DA had moved 100 steps forward by recognising that inequality cannot be separated from race.

If the DA wanted to be in government, it should acknowledge that race was used to oppress and deny blacks opportunities, he said.

Apartheid was race-based oppression and it should be addressed "in that fashion".

He said: "It would be naive by the DA to downplay that fact. I feel that [the new] policy seeks to take us 100 steps back from a party that, in Helen Zille’s point of view, was an open-opportunity society which acknowledged the importance of redress of the imbalances of the past."

